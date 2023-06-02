Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.