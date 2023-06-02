Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of EW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.
Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
