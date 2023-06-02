MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $510.67

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.67 ($6.31) and traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.51). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.93), with a volume of 19,094 shares changing hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 13.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,325.58 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 511.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 529.51.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

