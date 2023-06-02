MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.12

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $93.54, with a volume of 275909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after buying an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

