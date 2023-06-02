MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 317,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,666,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

