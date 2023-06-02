Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.61. 314,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 172,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing ( OTCMKTS:MRAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

(Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.