National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.1 %
National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.28 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.82. The stock has a market cap of C$32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 EPS for the current year.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
