Navcoin Price Hits $0.0446 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $40,441.18 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00057317 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039522 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00023586 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,271,516 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.