nCino’s (NCNO) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by research analysts at 888 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 1,431,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,564. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

