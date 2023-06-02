Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.27 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $149.27 million and $4.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,066.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00349023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.54 or 0.00537635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00066659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00421875 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,517,807,186 coins and its circulating supply is 40,947,381,089 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

