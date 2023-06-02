NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, RTT News reports. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 97.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. NetApp updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-$5.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. 3,128,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,181. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 775,136 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NetApp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 716,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

