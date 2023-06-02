NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 8.5 %

NTAP stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.09.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.81.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.