Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 231,023 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.90% of CVB Financial worth $140,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

