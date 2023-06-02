Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.48% of AMETEK worth $154,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,754. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $149.38. 149,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

