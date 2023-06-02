Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,024 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $157,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $51.33. 24,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,430. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

