Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $145,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,156.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 29,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

ICE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,675. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

