Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 162,263 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,263 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Management worth $149,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Waste Management by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $163.43. 183,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

