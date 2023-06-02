Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 25,029 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $133,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.52. 250,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,512. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

