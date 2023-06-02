Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 807,116 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 807,116 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.43% of First Financial Bankshares worth $119,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 116,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.7 %

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.38. 42,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.