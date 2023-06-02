Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 9,041 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Watsco worth $168,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

WSO traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $332.38. 25,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

