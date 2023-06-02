Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Up 4.7 %

NEM opened at $42.46 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,520. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

