Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.05

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 176501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

