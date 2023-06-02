NFT (NFT) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $759,901.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015957 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,147.62 or 0.99963581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02061398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.