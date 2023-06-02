NFT Price Reaches $0.0206 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. NFT has a total market capitalization of $759,901.33 and $11.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02061398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

