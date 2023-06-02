NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

NB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 113,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,855. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NB. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.