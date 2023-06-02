NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
NB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 113,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,855. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NioCorp Developments (NB)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.