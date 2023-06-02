Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.17. 40,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 49,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
Nitori Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.
Nitori Company Profile
Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitori (NCLTY)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.