Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.17. 40,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 49,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Nitori Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

