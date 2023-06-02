Nomura Raises PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $110.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Nomura from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

