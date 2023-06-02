Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 17%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 8,376,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 4,565,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Nuformix Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.31.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

