Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $58.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvei by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

