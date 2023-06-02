NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.98. 28,690,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,728,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38. The firm has a market cap of $975.60 billion, a PE ratio of 205.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.34 and its 200-day moving average is $226.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock valued at $50,178,577. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

