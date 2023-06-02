OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,387,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

