Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.40. 1,888,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,324. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.