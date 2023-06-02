Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Orange Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 585,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.