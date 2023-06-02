Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $44.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

