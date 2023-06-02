Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $44.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
