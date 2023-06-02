Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Down 0.6%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 58,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 50,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORKLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Orkla ASA Cuts Dividend

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orkla ASA’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

