Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $686.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,505 shares of company stock worth $232,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 254,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 65.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

