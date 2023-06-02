OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Gerald M. Chizever Sells 1,500 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $177,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,803.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $14,044,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $6,566,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.