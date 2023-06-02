Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,798,000 after purchasing an additional 161,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.01. 174,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,789. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

