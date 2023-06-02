PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading 7% Higher

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.19. 3,664,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,560,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $887.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

