PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.11 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 10,868,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

