PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.5 %
PAGS opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
