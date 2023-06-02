PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

PAGS opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

