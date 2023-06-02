Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.51

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.51 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.74 ($0.19), with a volume of 39122677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.27 ($0.23).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,515.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.