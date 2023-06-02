Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PARA. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.09.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

