Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $52.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PSN. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Parsons has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

