Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Hits $38.41 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $38.41 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008121 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,027,753,063 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.