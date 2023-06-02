Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of Paychex worth $153,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 51,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Paychex by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 513,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

