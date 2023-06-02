Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.09

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.09 and last traded at $104.93, with a volume of 16680580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

