PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,337,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043,060 shares.The stock last traded at $70.33 and had previously closed at $69.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,007.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.