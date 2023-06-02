Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,255,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,904,478. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

