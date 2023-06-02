Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBHC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 181,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. 38,195 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

