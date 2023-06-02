Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $98.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

